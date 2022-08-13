Anne Heche's son speaks out after her death: 'I am left with a deep, wordless sadness'

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer, shared an emotional message after his mother's death.



Heche died on Friday from injuries sustained in a car crash.

Following her death, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that the ongoing investigation around the car crash had ended.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," he said in a statement shared with E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

Heche, best known for starring in Six Days, Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco, and I Know What You Did Last Summer, died on Friday after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home a week ago.

The actor was in "critical condition," reports said before she slipped into a coma following the crash that resulted in a fiery explosion.

Homer also shared his appreciation for those who sent love their way.

"Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," he said. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time."

Following her death, multiple stars shared their condolences, including Ellen DeGeneres, who Heche dated in the 90s.

"This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love," the comedian wrote on Twitter.

"As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case," the LAPD said in a statement to People.

"Any information or records requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration."



