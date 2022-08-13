14m ago

add bookmark

Anne Heche's son speaks out after her death: 'I am left with a deep, wordless sadness'

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer, shared an emotional message after his mother's death.
  • Heche died on Friday from injuries sustained in a car crash.
  • Following her death, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that the ongoing investigation around the car crash had ended.

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer - who she shares with real estate broker, Coleman Laffoon - shared an emotional message after his mother's death.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," he said in a statement shared with E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

Heche, best known for starring in Six Days, Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco, and I Know What You Did Last Summer, died on Friday after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home a week ago.

The actor was in "critical condition," reports said before she slipped into a coma following the crash that resulted in a fiery explosion.

Homer also shared his appreciation for those who sent love their way.

"Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," he said. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time."

Following her death, multiple stars shared their condolences, including Ellen DeGeneres, who Heche dated in the 90s.

"This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love," the comedian wrote on Twitter.

Following the news of her death, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that the ongoing investigation around the car crash had ended.

"As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case," the LAPD said in a statement to People.

"Any information or records requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anne hechecelebrity deaths
For subscribers
We chat to Beast star Sharlto Copley

12 Aug

We chat to Beast star Sharlto Copley
9 Charlize Theron movie transformations

11 Aug

9 Charlize Theron movie transformations
We speak to Colin Farrell

10 Aug

We speak to Colin Farrell
DJ Zinhle on life in the spotlight

10 Aug

DJ Zinhle on life in the spotlight
Read more here
Showmax
Horror is his formula in HBO's The Baby»

12 Aug

Horror is his formula in HBO's The Baby»
Stream weekly new episodes of The Wife: Behind The Veil»

12 Aug

Stream weekly new episodes of The Wife: Behind The Veil»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

12 Aug

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
No one is safe on Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau»

10 Aug

No one is safe on Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo