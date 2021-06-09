Armie Hammer enters treatment for drug, alcohol and sex issues

Armie Hammer has entered a treatment facility in Florida for drug, alcohol, and sex issues.

The decision comes after the actor reached out to ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers for help - this, after a slew of allegations against him including emotional abuse, manipulation, sexual violence and rape.

Vanity Fair has confirmed the actor entered treatment on 31 May while speaking to sources who claim he has unresolved trauma from a troubled past.

Armie Hammer has reportedly entered treatment after a slew of allegations against him.

In January, the actor was accused of emotional abuse, manipulation and sexual violence by multiple women, with things coming to a head when graphic texts between him and a woman started circulating on social media, exposing his alleged sexual fantasies, which included rape and cannibalism.

In March, police opened an investigation after the star, who has since stepped away from several high-profile projects, was accused of 'violently' raping a woman.

He has denied all allegations levied against him.

On Tuesday, Vanity Fair confirmed the actor had checked into a treatment facility in Florida on 31 May for drug, alcohol, and sex issues, after reaching out to ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers. She is said to have dropped him off with the couple's two children following an "emotional" goodbye.

Vanity Fair, which published an exposé on the actor in March, also refers to sources saying the Call Me By Your Name actor has unresolved trauma from a troubled past in their new report.

"Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he's had some sort of privileged life—and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen," a close friend tells the publication. "But that's not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn't mean life isn't without problems."

Multiple sources tell the publication the star's struggled with alcohol and substance abuse.

"He's addicted to drugs because he has so much trauma that he cannot deal with stillness, face himself, or sit alone with his shit," an ex-girlfriend says.

"Everything he's doing he has essentially said out loud in a tweet or an interview. He's not that secretive," she adds. "He's been about to explode for so long, but everyone laughs it off."