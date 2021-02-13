Ashley Judd hospitalised in South Africa after breaking her leg in Congo





Ashley Judd is recovering in an ICU trauma unit in South Africa after breaking her leg in Congo.

The actor was in the country to study an endangered species of ape.

"I'm in a lot of love. I'm in a lot of compassion, and I'm in a lot of gratitude", said Ashley.

Ashley Judd is recovering in a South African hospital after severely injuring her leg during an excursion in the Congo rainforest.

The 52-year-old was working in the country at a research camp which studies an endangered species of apes called bonobos.

Speaking in an Instagram Live from her hospital bed with the Nicholas Kristof from the New York Times she said she is: "in an ICU trauma unit in beautiful South Africa, which has taken me in from the Congo: a country I deeply love which is not, unfortunately, equipped to deal with massive catastrophic injuries like I have had.

"And the difference between a Congolese person and me is disaster insurance that allowed me 55 hours after my accident to get to an operating table in South Africa," added Ashley.

The Double Jeopardy actor then went on to describe the accident, explaining that she tripped over a fallen tree, "what was next was an incredibly harrowing 55 hours."

She laid on the forest floor for five hours with a tracker who was supporting her "badly misshapen leg", while she was "biting her stick, howling like a wild animal."

After being evacuated and having her leg reset she spent "an hour and a half in a hammock, being carried out of the rainforest by my Congolese brothers, who were doing it barefoot, up and over hills, through the river."

From there she rode on a motorcycle for six hours and overnight in a hut in Jolu before being flown to Kinshasa where she stayed for 24 hours, and then to South Africa where she was treated.

"I'm in a lot of love. I'm in a lot of compassion, and I'm in a lot of gratitude. I thank everyone for their thoughts and their prayers and their support, said Ashley.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: