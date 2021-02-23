2h ago

Ashley Judd thanks Joburg's Sunninghill Hospital staff for caring for her after near-fatal injury

Bashiera Parker
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
  • Ashley Judd is praising the staff at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg.
  • The actor had been recovering in South Africa after breaking her leg in Congo.
  • "Sunninghill is world-class and a wonder," she wrote on Instagram, sharing she is back in the US and has undergone surgery.

Ashley Judd has taken to Instagram sending a special thank you to staff at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg.

In case you missed it, the actor was recovering in South Africa after breaking her leg during an excursion in Congo.

READ MORE | Ashley Judd shares photos after near-fatal injury as she recovers in SA

"Dear Friends, Ubuntu," she started her post. "I am because we are."

She wrote: "I want to give my deepest and most vulnerable thanks to Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, for making split-second decisions upon my arrival. I arrived to them from DRC in terrible shape and my leg had no pulse. I desperately needed a blood transfusion.

"Their sisters (nurses) are exemplary, technically top-notch, and they cared for the trauma in my body as well as my soul with equal proficiency. Pictured here, once I was stable, is carefree laughter and mirth.

She thanked Dr Greef who "was super at stabilising my leg with the external fixator until the massive soft tissue damage and swelling went down so that I could have the Big Operation," she said. "What he did was significant and I am forever in his debt."

She added: "It must be noted I was being cared for during the Covid B.1.351 strain that is plaguing RSA. Sunninghill is world-class and a wonder. Thank you to my trauma surgeon, anesthesiologist, head of nursing, hospital management - everyone."

The Double Jeopardy actor is back in the US as she continues to recover having undergone surgery.

SEE HER FULL POST HERE:

