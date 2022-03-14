Barack Obama reminds people to get vaccinated as he tests positive for Covid-19

Barack Obama has urged people to get vaccinated after testing positive for Covid-19.

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days but am feeling fine otherwise," the former US president announced on social media.

"It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."

Obama added that he and wife Michelle Obama are "grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," noting that the former first lady tested negative.

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.



It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

According to CNN, Obama recently returned to Washington, DC, after spending much of the winter in Hawaii.