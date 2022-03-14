3h ago

add bookmark

Barack Obama reminds people to get vaccinated as he tests positive for Covid-19

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Barack Obama
Barack Obama
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Barack Obama has urged people to get vaccinated after testing positive for Covid-19.

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days but am feeling fine otherwise," the former US president announced on social media.

"It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."

Obama added that he and wife Michelle Obama are "grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," noting that the former first lady tested negative.

According to CNN, Obama recently returned to Washington, DC, after spending much of the winter in Hawaii.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
For subscribers
Nomajerusalema on her first solo album

1h ago

Nomajerusalema on her first solo album
Oscar-winning director Domee Shi on feature film debut

11 Mar

Oscar-winning director Domee Shi on feature film debut
Drama on the set of Pastors' Wives

10 Mar

Drama on the set of Pastors' Wives
DJ Dimplez lasting impact on SA's music scene

09 Mar

DJ Dimplez lasting impact on SA's music scene
Read more here
Showmax
Remembering Shane Warne - the tribute now streaming on Showmax»

11 Mar

Remembering Shane Warne - the tribute now streaming on Showmax»
Life is always better with your people in Grand Crew»

11 Mar

Life is always better with your people in Grand Crew»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

11 Mar

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The messy journey to fame and fortune in Diamond & Dolls»

09 Mar

The messy journey to fame and fortune in Diamond & Dolls»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo