Betty White 'died peacefully in her sleep,' agent says

Betty White died on Friday, 31 December at the age of 99.

The veteran actor was just weeks shy of her 100th birthday on 17 December, and was to celebrate the milestone with a film, Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration. Producers said it still be released in the US as planned on her birthday. An SA TV release date has not yet been set.

In a statement to People, the star's agent, Jeff Witjas, who previously confirmed her death, said she "died peacefully in her sleep at her home".

Further, the Los Angeles Police Department tells Us Weekly: "It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play."

ALSO READ | Now Betty White 'knows the secret' and we know she made us laugh until the very end

White, who capped a career of more than 80 years, became America's geriatric sweetheart after Emmy-winning roles on television sitcoms The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Tributes have been pouring in for the star, including from her The Proposal costars, Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock.

Reynolds said: "The world looks a little different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty."

"I'll have to buy some rose-coloured glasses because Betty was that for all of us," said Bullock.

READ MORE | Sandra Bullock pays tribute to Betty White