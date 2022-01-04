Betty White's agent clears up confusion surrounding her death

Betty White's agent, Jeff Witjas, is clearing up confusion surrounding the legendary actor's death.

Witjas, who confirmed the news of the star's death at age 99 and revealed she "died peacefully in her sleep" – the Los Angeles Police Department later elaborated of natural causes – now says in a statement to AP regarding a false quote from the star stating she received her Covid-19 booster shot days before her death: "Betty never said this."

It appears the misinformation is making its way around social media, with posters popping up of White and quotes from an interview she'd done with People weeks before her death.

AP confirmed with Witjas, however, that "the news article cited by social media users does not contain the bogus quote or anything about vaccines".

Further, according to E! News, Witjas said on NBC News on Monday: "People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicised – that is not the life she lived."

READ NEXT | Now Betty White 'knows the secret' and we know she made us laugh until the very end



Sandra Bullock: 'I'll have to buy some rose-coloured glasses because Betty was that for all of us'