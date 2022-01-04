1h ago

add bookmark

Betty White's agent clears up confusion surrounding her death

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Betty White.
Betty White.
Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Betty White's agent, Jeff Witjas, is clearing up confusion surrounding the legendary actor's death.

Witjas, who confirmed the news of the star's death at age 99 and revealed she "died peacefully in her sleep" – the Los Angeles Police Department later elaborated of natural causes – now says in a statement to AP regarding a false quote from the star stating she received her Covid-19 booster shot days before her death: "Betty never said this."

It appears the misinformation is making its way around social media, with posters popping up of White and quotes from an interview she'd done with People weeks before her death.

AP confirmed with Witjas, however, that "the news article cited by social media users does not contain the bogus quote or anything about vaccines".

Further, according to E! News, Witjas said on NBC News on Monday: "People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicised – that is not the life she lived."  

READ NEXT | Now Betty White 'knows the secret' and we know she made us laugh until the very end

Sandra Bullock: 'I'll have to buy some rose-coloured glasses because Betty was that for all of us'

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
betty whitecelebrity deathscelebrities
For subscribers
SA has the 9th highest number of 'beautiful' people

1h ago

SA has the 9th highest number of 'beautiful' people
Ben Affleck undergoes a renaissance of sorts

03 Jan

Ben Affleck undergoes a renaissance of sorts
Jonathan Groff on The Matrix Resurrections

29 Dec 2021

Jonathan Groff on The Matrix Resurrections
Leonardo DiCaprio on Don't Look Up

28 Dec 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio on Don't Look Up
Read more here
Showmax
When a perfect life turns into a nightmare in Red Room»

31 Dec 2021

When a perfect life turns into a nightmare in Red Room»
Issa's back in Season 5 of Insecure»

28 Dec 2021

Issa's back in Season 5 of Insecure»
The sexiest movies and series to stream on Showmax»

31 Dec 2021

The sexiest movies and series to stream on Showmax»
2 months for the price of one; double the festive fun with Showmax»

31 Dec 2021

2 months for the price of one; double the festive fun with Showmax»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo