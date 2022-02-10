2h ago

add bookmark

Bob Saget died of head trauma, family says

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bob Saget.
Bob Saget.
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
  • Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton. He was 65 years old.
  • The Full House star died from head trauma after accidentally hitting his head, his family have since confirmed.
  • After the incident, the actor most likely "thought nothing of it and went to sleep," his family said, one month after this death.


Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room last month at age 65, died from head trauma after accidentally hitting his head, his family said on Wednesday.

Saget, best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom Full House, most likely hit the back of his head and "thought nothing of it and went to sleep," his family said in a statement to Reuters. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all," the family added.

These included being kind to everyone, letting the people you love know you love them, and facing difficult times with hugs and laughter, they said.

Emergency responders found the actor unresponsive on 9 January in a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead at the scene, the Orange County sheriff's office said at the time.

Saget had just started a comedy tour and performed near the city of Jacksonville the night before. In his last Instagram post, he reflected on the "really nice audience" and "lots of positivity".

He wrote: "I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

Saget played widowed father Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995, and also on a sequel called Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. In the show, Tanner shared his home with his three daughters, his brother-in-law and best friend.

The actor also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bob sagetcelebrities
For subscribers
Our TV expert on DStv's 2022 prices

53m ago

Our TV expert on DStv's 2022 prices
The Tinder Swindler made a turn in Cape Town!

09 Feb

The Tinder Swindler made a turn in Cape Town!
Boogie Nights director back with another hit

08 Feb

Boogie Nights director back with another hit
The world's longest-reigning monarchs

07 Feb

The world's longest-reigning monarchs
Read more here
Showmax
Kwanele Mthethwa defies the status quo in Induku»

09 Feb

Kwanele Mthethwa defies the status quo in Induku»
Stream the Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022 on Showmax Pro»

09 Feb

Stream the Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022 on Showmax Pro»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

04 Feb

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Stream the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban S2»

04 Feb

Stream the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban S2»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo