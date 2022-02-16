2h ago

Bob Saget's family sues authorities to prevent the release of death records

Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Bob Saget's family is taking legal action to protect the late comedian's legacy.

Kelly Rizzo, the Full House star's wife, and their three daughters – Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget – are suing the Orange County Sheriff and the Medical Examiner's Office in Florida in an attempt to block the release of records pertaining to the investigation into Bob's death.

In court documents filed on Tuesday, the Saget family is seeking to stop the release of further details about his death. The lawsuit states it "would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress," People reports. 

In addition to the injunction, Brian Bieber, a lawyer representing the Saget family, told E! News in a statement: "To protect the Saget family's privacy, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr Saget made by the authorities during their investigation."

Saget's family claims that "no legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public."

The lawsuit comes after the late comedian's cause of death was confirmed to be head trauma after accidentally hitting his head. 

An autopsy report, released by the Medical Examiner's Office, showed fractures to the back of his head and around his eyes at the time of his death after he'd fallen back and hit his head.

