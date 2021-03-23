Bobby Brown Jr died of overdose, coroner's report confirms

A coroner has confirmed the cause of death of Bobby Brown's son, Bobby Jr.

Bobby Jr, 28, was found dead in his Los Angeles home in November. His death came five years after that of his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died age 22.

According to BBC, a coroner's report has since confirmed Bobby Brown Jr died of an overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl. The autopsy report released on Monday referred to his death as an accident.

According to the publication, a witness told police the night before he died, Bobby Jr consumed tequila and cocaine, and "snorted" the painkiller Percocet. He'd also presented with flu-like symptoms but had not tested positive for Covid-19.