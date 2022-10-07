Brad Pitt addresses Angelina Jolie claims he 'choked' one of their children

Brad Pitt is addressing explosive claims by Angelina Jolie that the Oscar-winner "choked one of [their] children and struck another in the face" on a flight in 2016.



The alleged argument, in which "Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her," and at another point "poured beer on Jolie... beer and red wine on the children," Jolie says in court documents, is thought to have led the Maleficent star to file for divorce days later.

The former A-list couple has been in a bitter legal battle over their marriage, custody of their six children and shared assets ever since.

Pitt's attorney, Anne Kiley, now tells E! News: "Brad has owned everything he's responsible for from day one—unlike the other side—but he's not going to own anything he didn't do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.

"Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done."

The alleged incident was investigated by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI at the time, but both cases were closed without any charges filed against Pitt.



