Brian Laundrie likely died by suicide, sheriff says

Brian Laundrie's remains were found in a Florida nature reserve last month.

Laundrie, 23, had been named a "person of interest" in the killing of YouTuber Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito. She, too, was found dead in September after the couple went on a road trip across the United States. Shortly after, Laundrie also went missing.

The FBI said in a statement last month that "a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains... are those of Brian Laundrie".

Further, a police chief says that Laundrie, who was engaged to Petito, had "probably" already killed himself when authorities began searching for him.

The prelimiary results of Laundrie's autopsy had been inconclusive, but Police Chief Todd Garrison spoke about the case at a recent community event, along with Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, whose agency assisted in the search for Laundrie, People reports.

"That guy went out there and by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was," Sheriff Hoffman said. "There was four feet of water out there at the time."

Garrison also admitted to an "error" on his team's behalf, when they mistook Laundrie's mother for her son during surveillance coverage shortly after Petito was first reported missing. "Yes, we made a mistake," he said. "It was a human error, but I still stand behind my team."