Brian Laundrie's sister speaks out following his disappearance, Gabrielle Petito's death

There's a warrant out for the arrest of Brian Laundrie after his fatal cross-country trip with fiancée Gabrielle Petito.

Laundrie returned home on 1 September without the YouTuber, and 10 days later, she was reported missing. Following several searches, and Laundrie going missing himself, Petito's body was found in a forest in Wyoming, with her death ruled a homicide.

READ NEXT | New footage shows Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito telling police fiancé hit her during dispute

Now, Laundrie's sister, Cassie, has spoken to Good Morning America, People reports, urging her brother to "come forward and get us out of this horrible mess". "I really wish he had come to me first that day with the van because I don't think we'd be here," she said.

Laundrie is wanted for the unauthorised use of a debit card; he is also a person on interest in Petito's case, though not a suspect.

Days before Petito's body was found, Laundrie went camping with his family. Cassie was with on the trip, which she says is the last time she saw her brother.

"We just went for a couple of hours, and we ate dinner and had s'mores around the campfire and left, and there was nothing peculiar about it," Cassie recalled. "There was no feeling of [a] grand goodbye. There was no nothing."

She added: "I hope my brother is alive because I want answers just as much as everybody else."

READ MORE | Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito's final texts revealed after human remains found



TIMELINE: The events leading up to the mysterious disappearance, death of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito