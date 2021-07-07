1h ago

Britney Spears' manager and lawyer both quit in fallout from explosive testimony

Britney Spears.
Britney Spears.
Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images
  • Both Britney Spears' longtime manager and court-appointed attorney have taken a step back amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.
  • Manager Larry Rudolph said the singer has been "voicing her intention to officially retire" and would not needed his services, while attorney Samuel Ingham has resigned without giving a reason.
  • The news comes after Britney called her conservatorship "abusive" in court last month in an explosive testimony.

Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney in her contentious conservatorship resigned on Tuesday, a day after her longtime manager quit saying the pop star plans to retire and no longer needs his services.

Lawyer Samuel Ingham, who has been representing the singer's interests in the legal arrangement, filed documents in Los Angeles resigning from his position, according to a court filing. He gave no reasons but said he would continue in the role until a new lawyer is appointed.

In an explosive testimony last month, the singer told a Los Angeles judge a 13-year court-approved conservatorship that has controlled her personal and business affairs was abusive, and said she wanted to take back control of her own life, including choosing her own attorney.

Spears has yet to file the documents needed to start the process of ending the conservatorship.

Britney Spears pleads with judge to end 'abusive conservatorship'

Meanwhile Larry Rudolph, who has managed the singer's career for 25 years, said Spears has been "voicing her intention to officially retire" and that he was stepping down.

"As her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed," Rudolph said in the letter, which was sent to Spears' father Jamie and her co-conservator Jodi Montgomery.

Spears, 39, has not performed in public since her last world tour ended in October 2018.

The singer's testimony last month has thrown the conservatorship into disarray.

Both Jamie Spears and Montgomery have denied responsibility for many of the problems she complained about, while Bessemer Trust, the financial company that was chosen last year to help manage her business affairs, has also asked to be removed.

Montgomery said in a statement on Tuesday that Spears has asked her to continue in her role as temporary conservator of the pop star's personal and medical affairs, and that she had agreed.

The next court hearing in the conservatorship is due to take place next week.

Britney Spears called 911 night before conservatorship testimony

Read more on:
britney spearscelebrities
