Caitlyn Jenner files paperwork to run for governor of California

Nikita Coetzee
Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner has filed paperwork to run for governor of California.

The reality star shared the news on social media on Friday. "I'm in! California is worth fighting for," she captioned a press statement shared on Instagram. 

The announcement comes as California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces arecall attempt.

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision," the statement posted by Caitlyn reads. 

The former Olympian goes on to describe herself as a "compassionate disruptor", adding: "I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."

Caitlyn, a long-time Republican, has set up her website as part of her campaign, with the link now visible on her social media accounts. 

"This campaign will be powered by everyday Californians who deserve leadership that is accountable to them, not the special interests in Sacramento," a note on the site reads. 

(Source: CNN)

