Charlbi Dean's brother speaks out amid rumours about her sudden death

Charlbi Dean died of an unexpected sudden illness, News24 reported earlier this week.

Since, rumours have been circulating her death might have had something to do with Covid-19 vaccines.

"That is completely out of the question," her brother Alex Jacobs said shutting down the rumours while shedding new light on the star's death.

Charlbi Dean's brother, Alex Jacobs, has come forward, shedding light on the actor's death.

News24 reported earlier this week the actor died of an unexpected sudden illness. No further details were shared around her death.

Rumours have been circulating online that the star's death was related to Covid-19 vaccines, however.

"That is completely out of the question, from our point of view," Jacobs has since said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "That's not the first bandwagon you need to jump on. I think that's completely ridiculous and extremely naïve."

Jacobs revealed his sister was staying in New York with her fiancé, Luke Volker, when she started feeling some "minor" symptoms. The two went to the emergency room, where Dean later died.

"This happened literally within the span of a day," Jacobs elaborated, "getting a headache, going to sleep, waking up her boyfriend and saying, 'Please take me to the hospital.'"

Jacobs said it is still unclear exactly what happened to Dean as the family waits for the autopsy results, but he'd "heard there was a viral infection in her lungs".

He added the star also previously had her spleen removed, which may have resulted in her being unable to fight off the illness.

