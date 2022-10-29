5h ago

Charlize Theron and Dior launch capsule created by SA designer Thebe Magugu

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
  • Charlize Theron and Dior teamed up with South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu in support of her Africa Outreach Project.
  • Magugu is the youngest recipient of the LVMH Prize and the first African to receive the prestigious distinction.
  • The capsule comprises six key pieces, including a white cotton T-shirt, entirely produced in South Africa, that displays the design of two female profiles holding hands.

Charlize Theron and Dior have teamed up with South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu in support of her Africa Outreach Project.

The South African-born actor shared a snippet on Instagram, unveiling the stunning pieces in the limited-edition capsule.

"The South African designer and youngest recipient of the LVMH prize created pieces that are colourful, female-focused, and whose proceeds benefit the health, education, and safety of young people living in Southern Africa," she wrote in her caption.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

Magugu is the youngest recipient of the LVMH Prize and the first African to receive the prestigious distinction. 

Per Rain Magazine, the capsule comprises six key pieces, including a white cotton T-shirt, entirely produced in South Africa, that displays the design of two female profiles holding hands. The same design appears on a silk twill scarf featuring captivating graphics constellated with the Dior signature.

The Dior Book Tote is embellished with the same design in a large format. A matching hat adorned with two drawstrings completes this hyper-modern, hybrid silhouette. It is elevated by a feather-light tulle skirt, with pleats underlining symmetrical effects.

SEE MORE PHOTOS OF THE CAPSULE HERE:

"I am proud to introduce my new capsule in collaboration with Dior; one that benefits CTAOP – a foundation created by my fellow South African Charlize Theron – which invests in the health, education, and safety of young people living in Southern Africa," Magugu said of the capsule.


