Charlize Theron sets up support system to raise funds for KZN floods

Charlize Theron is using her celebrity social media platforms to bring attention to the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African-born actor has asked those who can, to donate via her charity organisation, CTAOP (Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project).

Furthermore, Theron noted that 100% of the funds raised would be donated to "CTAOP's partners in the KZN region in support of flood relief efforts".

Entering its eighth day, the death toll has risen to 443, with 63 people still missing and more than 13 000 households affected by what has been categorised among the worst catastrophes to befall the province.

On Monday, the South African actress shared with her 6.8m Instagram followers and her 901.9k Twitter followers that her "home of South Africa is going through an extraordinarily difficult time."

Acknowledging that "much of the world is in pain right now, and a lot is being asked of us as global citizens," Theron asked those who can, to help.

"For my organisation CTAOP [Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project], we see our most critical role as supporting our partners in whatever challenges they face – and right now, organisations in KZN are reeling, trying to support their communities however they can, as affected families desperately need food, water, and shelter," Theron wrote.

The Atomic Blonde actor went on to share the ""easy way for everyone to give"" whatever they can afford "to bring immediate support and resources to those in the region".

At the time of publishing, R92 727 of the R118 179 goal had been raised over the last four days.

