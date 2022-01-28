2h ago

Charlize Theron shares rare photo of daughters in birthday tribute to her mom

accreditation
Leandra Engelbrecht
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Charlize Theron has shared a rare snap of her daughters in an emotional tribute to her mother, Gerda.

The 46-year-old sent her mother birthday wishes on Instagram with a carousel of pictures, including one of Jackson (10) and August (7) on a hike with their grandma.

She captioned the post: "Today is my mom's birthday. I wanted to share her with all of you because anyone who knows her knows how utterly awesome it's to stand in her sunlight. She truly is life. She laughs louder than anyone I've ever met. She's a great tennis player/golfer/hiker and a gifted shit talker! She's direct, she's honest, she funny, and she'll tell you how it is any time of the day!"

