1h ago

add bookmark

Chris Rock refuses to speak about Will Smith Oscars slap until he gets paid – reports

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards.
Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chris Rock has reportedly vowed not to speak about the moment Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars in detail until he gets paid to do so.

The comedian kicked off his first stand-up tour in 5 years, shortly after the incident on 28 March and has been trying to avoid talking about it with his sold-out audiences.

According to TMZ, however, Rock had a couple things to say on Friday night – after Hollywood's film academy banned Smith from participating in any of their events, including the Oscars, for the next 10 years.

"I'm OK, I have a whole show, and I'm not talking about that until I get paid," Rock said during his show at Fantasy Springs.

Per Palm Springs Desert Sun - who were the first to report on Rock's response - the actor then added, "Life is good. I got my hearing back."

After the 10-year ban was announced, Smith released a short statement saying he accepted the decision. 

The King Richard actor resigned from the Academy on 1 April and has issued statements apologising to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
will smithchris rockcelebrities
For subscribers
Muvhango turns 25!

08 Apr

Muvhango turns 25!
9 things to know about Disney+

07 Apr

9 things to know about Disney+
We chat to the cast of Ex on the Beach

06 Apr

We chat to the cast of Ex on the Beach
Grammys goodie bag had a SA touch

05 Apr

Grammys goodie bag had a SA touch
Read more here
Showmax
Watch The Real Housewives of Lagos now, only on Showmax»

08 Apr

Watch The Real Housewives of Lagos now, only on Showmax»
A coming of middle age story in Somebody Somewhere»

08 Apr

A coming of middle age story in Somebody Somewhere»
Want to binge The Wife so far? Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

08 Apr

Want to binge The Wife so far? Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Ray Donovan: The Movie concludes the story»

06 Apr

Ray Donovan: The Movie concludes the story»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo