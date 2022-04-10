Chris Rock refuses to speak about Will Smith Oscars slap until he gets paid – reports

Chris Rock has reportedly vowed not to speak about the moment Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars in detail until he gets paid to do so.

The comedian kicked off his first stand-up tour in 5 years, shortly after the incident on 28 March and has been trying to avoid talking about it with his sold-out audiences.

According to TMZ, however, Rock had a couple things to say on Friday night – after Hollywood's film academy banned Smith from participating in any of their events, including the Oscars, for the next 10 years.

"I'm OK, I have a whole show, and I'm not talking about that until I get paid," Rock said during his show at Fantasy Springs.

Per Palm Springs Desert Sun - who were the first to report on Rock's response - the actor then added, "Life is good. I got my hearing back."

After the 10-year ban was announced, Smith released a short statement saying he accepted the decision.

The King Richard actor resigned from the Academy on 1 April and has issued statements apologising to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers.



