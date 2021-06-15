Chrissy Teigen breaks silence on cyberbullying scandal: 'I was a troll, full stop'

Chrissy Teigen has broken her social media silence to address the cyberbullying scandal she has been embroiled in.

In a lengthy blog post, the model has reflected on her past behaviour.

"I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry", she wrote.

Following her post, fashion designer Michael Costello detailed on Instagram how Chrissy and a stylist tried to blacklist him from the industry.

In May, the 35-year-old has apologised to Courtney Stodden for bullying them online after the model spoke to The Daily Beast about their interactions with Chrissy. The model made headlines in 2011 when they married 50-year-old acting coach Doug Hutchinson at the age of sixteen.

In the interview, Courtney claimed that the cookbook author would "DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

In a thread on Twitter, the cookbook author wrote: "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll."

Since the bullying scandal Chrissy has exited an upcoming voice role in Mindy Kaling's Netflix series Never Have I Ever, and the department store Bloomingdales ended a deal with her.

Now in a lengthy post on Medium, the Lip Sync host has reflected on her past behaviour. "Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past," she wrote.

"As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I'm truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?"

Chrissy said that she is in the process of reaching out to more people who she has insulted in the past to apologise.

"I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don't think I'd like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here, and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologising through sobs."

She went on to say that there is no excuse for her past horrible tweets and that the people she targeted didn't deserve it.

"Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humour. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

Chrissy admitted that she was insecure and immature and thought that she needed to impress stranger to be accepted and thought it would make her "cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities."

"Now, confronted with some of the things that I said, I cringe to my core. I'll honestly get sharp, stabbing pains in my body, randomly remembering my asshole past, and I deserve it."

Chrissy said that she is no longer that person, that she grew up, got married, had children, got therapy, and that her life experience has made her more empathetic.

"I'm more understanding of what motivates trolling — the instant gratification that you get from lashing out and clapping back, throwing rocks at someone you think is invincible because they're famous. Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol."

Going forward, Chrissy said that she will continue working on being the best version of herself for everyone and the path of self-improvement that she has been on for the past decade.

"I won't ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self-improvement and change", she ended the post.

Shortly after Chrissy's apology, fashion designer and former Project Runway contestant Michael Costello detailed on Instagram how Chrissy and her stylist Monica Rose attempted to blacklist him from the fashion industry.

"For the past seven years, I've lived with deep healed trauma. I didn't share this with anyone because I was living with fear."

Michael shared that in 2014 the model left a comment on his Instagram page in which she allegedly accused him of racism after a "photoshopped" comment made the rounds on the internet that was proven to be false and has since been taken down.

He added that he reached out to Chrissy "to communicate that I was the victim of a vindictive cyber slander and that everything she thought I was, is not who I am", but she told him that his career is over.

Michael claimed that for the next few years, he couldn't book jobs. He would be informed by mutual friends and colleagues that Chrissy and Monica Rose have "gone out of their way to threaten people and brands that if they were in any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them."

"As a result of what Chrissy Teigen did to me in 2014, I am not okay. I may never be okay, but today, I am choosing to speak my truth," he wrote.

Chrissy has not responded to Michael's claims.