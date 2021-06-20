55m ago

add bookmark

Chrissy Teigen claims Michael Costello faked 'bullying' DMs between them

accreditation
Graye Morkel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chrissy Teigen.
Chrissy Teigen.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

  • Chrissy Teigen hit back at claims of bullying made by Michael Costello, saying he fabricated DMs between them.
  • Chrissy was said to be "completely surprised and disappointed" and had believed them to be on "positive terms."
  • Michael's team have responded to Chrissy's recent allegations, calling it "an [attempt] to discredit Michael Costello, a victim of trauma and bullying." 

Chrissy Teigen has responded to claims of bullying made by fashion designer Michael Costello. 

Michael claimed that Chrissy accused him of being a racist after seeing what he alleges to be a fake racist comment "Photoshopped" by a "former disgruntled employee."

After reaching out to the cookbook author to clear the air, Michael claimed that Chrissy threatened to ruin his career and, in a DM, wrote: "Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch." 

Michael's shock statement comes after the model broke her month-long social media silence earlier this week to apologise for trolling people on social media.

In response to Michael's claims, Chrissy hit back on Twitter and tweeted: "No idea what the fuck michael costello is doing." 

In the statement, released on behalf of the model, Chrissy was said to be "completely surprised and disappointed" by the "recent attack," which she also claimed "included fictional screenshots".

"Chrissy has never conspired with anyone to harm his career," the statement continued and said the model had believed them to be on "positive terms."

The statement further accused the designer of fabricating the DMs between them, pointing out several inconsistencies in the screenshots. 

In response, Michael's team told EW: "The fact that Chrissy Teigen's team is desperately trying to prove the DMs are fake and attempting to discredit Michael Costello, a victim of trauma and bullying by Chrissy Teigen both online and offline, confirms that she remains the same bully, despite her public apology." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chrissy teigenmichael costellokuilsrivercelebrities
For subscribers
We speak to Botched star Dr Terry Dubrow

18 Jun

We speak to Botched star Dr Terry Dubrow
Sasha-Lee launches education programme

16 Jun

Sasha-Lee launches education programme
8 things to know about Danai Gurira

15 Jun

8 things to know about Danai Gurira
The Kandasamys cast are even funnier in real life

14 Jun

The Kandasamys cast are even funnier in real life
Read more here
Showmax
Will Lize get her happily ever after in Younger S7?»

18 Jun

Will Lize get her happily ever after in Younger S7?»
Feel-good comedy drama in The High Note»

18 Jun

Feel-good comedy drama in The High Note»
Elisabeth Moss fights back in The Handmaid's Tale S4»

18 Jun

Elisabeth Moss fights back in The Handmaid's Tale S4»
Subscribe to Showmax from R39 per month»

15 Jun

Subscribe to Showmax from R39 per month»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo