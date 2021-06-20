Chrissy Teigen claims Michael Costello faked 'bullying' DMs between them

Chrissy Teigen hit back at claims of bullying made by Michael Costello, saying he fabricated DMs between them.

Chrissy was said to be "completely surprised and disappointed" and had believed them to be on "positive terms."

Michael's team have responded to Chrissy's recent allegations, calling it "an [attempt] to discredit Michael Costello, a victim of trauma and bullying."

Chrissy Teigen has responded to claims of bullying made by fashion designer Michael Costello.

Michael claimed that Chrissy accused him of being a racist after seeing what he alleges to be a fake racist comment "Photoshopped" by a "former disgruntled employee."

After reaching out to the cookbook author to clear the air, Michael claimed that Chrissy threatened to ruin his career and, in a DM, wrote: "Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch."

Michael's shock statement comes after the model broke her month-long social media silence earlier this week to apologise for trolling people on social media.

In response to Michael's claims, Chrissy hit back on Twitter and tweeted: "No idea what the fuck michael costello is doing."

No idea what the fuck michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here: pic.twitter.com/Y9FjJAY3Xw — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 18, 2021

In the statement, released on behalf of the model, Chrissy was said to be "completely surprised and disappointed" by the "recent attack," which she also claimed "included fictional screenshots".

"Chrissy has never conspired with anyone to harm his career," the statement continued and said the model had believed them to be on "positive terms."

Michael Costello also posted videos where he was VERY confused about Leona Lewis’ stylist reaching out and being kind. Imagine my surprise when my past three years have been this: pic.twitter.com/cxiMAlLUvm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 18, 2021

The statement further accused the designer of fabricating the DMs between them, pointing out several inconsistencies in the screenshots.

In response, Michael's team told EW: "The fact that Chrissy Teigen's team is desperately trying to prove the DMs are fake and attempting to discredit Michael Costello, a victim of trauma and bullying by Chrissy Teigen both online and offline, confirms that she remains the same bully, despite her public apology."