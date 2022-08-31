Country singer Luke Bell, 32, found dead shortly after going missing

Luke Bell has died. He was 32 years old.

The country singer was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday – 10 days after he was reported missing on 20 August, according to the New York Post. His close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman, confirmed the news. An autopsy is pending.

Bell rose to fame with his honky-tonk when he started playing at a local bar in a band while in college, according to Saving Country Music.

He released his first album, Don't Mind If I Do, in 2014, followed by his self-titled album two years later.

The star has opened for country legends Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr. and Dwight Yoakam and released his final track, Jealous Guy, in January 2021.

"I can remember when the exclusivity broke on that cover of Jealous Guy and it got posted here. It really drove home the notion that Luke’s performances rivaled those of some of the greatest professional athletes in that they made something so incredibly difficult look so easy," Fan Hank Charles wrote on Saving Country Music.

"I always wondered about the man behind the limited discography. So while the morning’s story was equally as awful, it did put things in perspective and solve a lot of mystery. It’s just another shitty reminder that some of our most gifted, creative talents are often afflicted and burdened in other ways that we never know about."



