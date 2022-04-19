1h ago

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez find strength in newborn daughter after the death of their son

Bronwyn McKay
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are mourning the death of their newborn son, while also finding hope and happiness in the birth of their daughter.
  • In a joint statement on social media, the couple announced on Monday that their "baby boy has passed away".
  • In the wake of the news, Ronaldo's sister, singer Katia Aveiro, shared a message of support for the grieving couple.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are mourning the death of their newborn son, while also finding hope and happiness in the birth of their daughter.

In a joint statement on social media, the couple announced on Monday that their "baby boy has passed away" while also announcing the birth of their daughter.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," the statement said.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced that they were expecting twins in October 2021. Two months later, a video on Instagram revealed that they were expecting a boy and a girl.

The couple is also parents to twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 4, Alana Martina, 4, and Cristiano Jr., 11.

In the wake of the news, Ronaldo's sister, singer Katia Aveiro, shared a message of support for the grieving couple.

Alongside a photo collage of Ronaldo, 37, and Rodríguez, 28, on Instagram, she wrote, "I love you, and my heart is all there on this side…."

Referencing the late family patriarch José Dinis Aveiro, who died in 2005, Aveiro added: "May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more. Our little angel is already on father's lap."

SEE THE TRIBUTE HERE:

