Dave Chappelle shares details of on-stage attack at secret comedy show

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht


  • Dave Chappelle shared new details of his attack at a secret comedy show in Los Angeles.
  • The controversial comedian was tackled by a man while performing at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival on Tuesday.
  • The alleged assailant, Isaiah Lee, has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanours.

Dave Chappelle has shared new details of his assault on stage at the Hollywood Bowl at a secret comedy show in Los Angeles.

While performing at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival on Tuesday, a man climbed on stage and attacked the controversial comedian. The man was armed with a replica gun that contained a knife. On Wednesday, US police said the man had been arrested and charged with assault.

READ MORE | Man who attacked Dave Chappelle during show charged with assault

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 48-year-old performed at The Comedy Store on Thursday, where he addressed the assault.

Chappelle told the audience - which consisted of celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Sean 'Diddy Combs, and Yasiin Bey - that he couldn't see the man's face but that he got a grabbed hold of his hair. The A Star is Born actor recalled being hugged by his son after the attack, who told him, "Dad, I love you," reports the publication.

Later in the set, Chappelle revealed that he had convinced the security to meet and speak to his alleged assailant, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee. He shared that Lee said the attack was meant to draw attention to gentrification in Brooklyn after his grandmother was forced out of her neighbourhood.

On Friday, Lee pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanours, reports the Associated Press. According to the report, he has been charged with battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unlawfully crossing from a spectator area onto a stage at a theatrical event and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

A lawyer for Chappelle requested a protective order which bars Lee - who is still in jail - from coming 91 meters of the comedian.

Read more on:
dave chappellecelebrities
