58m ago

add bookmark

Dave Chappelle tackled on stage at Netflix comedy festival

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dave Chappelle: The Closer.
Dave Chappelle: The Closer.
Photo: Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

  • Footage circulating on social media shows Dave Chappelle being tackled on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
  • The comedian was performing at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival.
  • According to reports, Chappelle had repeatedly asked security to remove the man.

US comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled on stage during his show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, according to multiple US media outlets, citing witnesses at the Netflix is a Joke festival and videos.

Footage circulating on social media showed a man charging onto the stage and tackling Chappelle as he was performing. The comedian was immediately dragged off by security, the videos showed.

Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

Chappelle was performing at a new, 11-day comedy festival called Netflix is a Joke, according to organisers.

Chappelle's Netflix comedy special The Closer was criticised last year by some who saw it as ridiculing transgender people. Supporters of the comedian viewed it as a cry against cancel culture.

The onstage altercation comes a month after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, for which he was banned from the event for 10 years.

According to an ABC report, Rock came on stage with Chappelle just after the attack and quipped: "Was that Will Smith?"

Chappelle repeatedly asked for security to remove the man from the stage, the ABC report added.

Brianna Sacks, a journalist for BuzzFeed News who said she was at the show, tweeted that the man who charged at Chappelle on stage got kicked by at least 10 people.

"The altercation occurred just when Chappelle's performance ended, and later the actor Jamie Foxx went on stage after the incident looking absolutely shocked," she tweeted.

A representative for the Hollywood Bowl said in an email statement to Reuters that the incident was subject to "an active investigation" and that it was unable to comment further.

Officials for the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. A spokesperson for Chappelle could not be immediately reached for comment.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dave chappellecelebrities
For subscribers
We speak to adventurer Hazen Audel

3h ago

We speak to adventurer Hazen Audel
The flicks will be fine

3h ago

The flicks will be fine
In conversation with Carte Blanche's Masa Kekana

29 Apr

In conversation with Carte Blanche's Masa Kekana
Why the Silverton Siege story is still relevant today

28 Apr

Why the Silverton Siege story is still relevant today
Read more here
Showmax
Kim Engelbrecht on her role in Raised by Wolves»

22 Apr

Kim Engelbrecht on her role in Raised by Wolves»
Binge The Real Housewives of Durban S2 Ep 1-12»

22 Apr

Binge The Real Housewives of Durban S2 Ep 1-12»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

22 Apr

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Bel-Air, the hot Fresh Prince reboot, only on Showmax»

15 Apr

Bel-Air, the hot Fresh Prince reboot, only on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo