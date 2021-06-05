2h ago

Drake Bell charged with attempted child endangerment

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Drake Bell
Drake Bell
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Drake Bell, best known for his role in Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanour charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in court this week, CNN reports.

A minor told her local police department about the alleged incident that took place between her and the singer at a Cleveland nightclub in 2017. The two, who had established a relationship, attended his concert. While at the show, the actor "violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim," prosecutors said. According to Variety, he also allegedly engaged in inappropriate chats with the minor that "at times, was sexual in nature".

The 34-year-old posted bail and was released from Cuyahoga County Jail; he is due back in court on 23 June.

This isn't the star's first run-in with the law. In 2015 he was arrested for a DUI, while in 2020 ex-girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt accused him of verbal and physical abuse. He denied the claims at the time. 

