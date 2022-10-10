Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson finally puts US presidential rumours to bed: 'It's off the table'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has confirmed that a presidential run is officially "off the table".

Despite toying with the idea for years, the actor revealed that while he loves his country, he loves "being a daddy" more and is focused on his family.

The actor has mentioned a presidential run on multiple occasions, including in response to a 2021 Newsweek poll that found that almost 46% of Americans would support him.

Sorry fans, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will not be the next celebrity to run for president.

Despite toying with the idea for years, and previously saying, "it'd be my honour to serve you, the people," Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson declared that a presidential run is officially "off the table".

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning Johnson noted, "I love our country and everyone in it," but added, "I also love being a daddy," announcing that he has chosen to focus on his family.

"Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives," he explained, "Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years for my first daughter's growing up, [at] this critical age at this critical time in her life. And that's what the Presidency will do."

"The number 1 thing I want to be is daddy. That's it."

Johnson is a father to three kids – Simone Johnson, 21, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia and Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian.

Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej — CBS Sunday Morning ?? (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022

The pro-wrestler-turned-actor has mentioned a presidential run on multiple occasions, including in response to a 2021 Newsweek poll that found that almost 46% of Americans would support him.



"I don't think our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens, it'd be my honour to serve you, the people," he said on Instagram.



