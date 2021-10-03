31m ago

add bookmark

Emily Ratajkowski claims Robin Thicke groped her on set of Blurred Lines

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In a new excerpt published by The Sunday Times, as well as the New York Post and more, Emily Ratajkowski details in her book My Body how Robin Thicke groped her on the set of his music video Blurred Lines.

The song and video featuring Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams and TI, has already been criticised for being derogatory towards women and perpetuating rape culture, which Williams has spoken out about. Further, the singers lost an appeal after a US jury ruled that they were to pay millions in damages to Marvin Gaye's family, after lifting parts of his 1977 hit Got to Give It Up.

Now, the model, who appears topless in the video, reportedly writes in her book of her experience on set: "Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke."

Per the book, Thicke started acting as if he was drunk and "smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses". "My head turned to the darkness beyond the set," she writes, "[The director, Diane Martel's] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'"

Martel has since confirmed the incident, Complex writes, while Thicke has not commented on the allegations. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
emily ratajkowskirobin thickecelebrities
For subscribers
Daniel Craig on his final film as James Bond

01 Oct

Daniel Craig on his final film as James Bond
Meet extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer

30 Sep

Meet extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer
Blood & Water cast spill on a possible season 3

29 Sep

Blood & Water cast spill on a possible season 3
Iconic tunes behind the Bond films

28 Sep

Iconic tunes behind the Bond films
Read more here
Showmax
It's elimination time on Temptation Island SA»

01 Oct

It's elimination time on Temptation Island SA»
With neighbours like these, who needs family in St. Vincent»

01 Oct

With neighbours like these, who needs family in St. Vincent»
Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»

01 Oct

Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»
A love triangle with a twist in Umakoti Wethu»

29 Sep

A love triangle with a twist in Umakoti Wethu»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo