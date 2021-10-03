Emily Ratajkowski claims Robin Thicke groped her on set of Blurred Lines

In a new excerpt published by The Sunday Times, as well as the New York Post and more, Emily Ratajkowski details in her book My Body how Robin Thicke groped her on the set of his music video Blurred Lines.

The song and video featuring Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams and TI, has already been criticised for being derogatory towards women and perpetuating rape culture, which Williams has spoken out about. Further, the singers lost an appeal after a US jury ruled that they were to pay millions in damages to Marvin Gaye's family, after lifting parts of his 1977 hit Got to Give It Up.

Now, the model, who appears topless in the video, reportedly writes in her book of her experience on set: "Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke."

Per the book, Thicke started acting as if he was drunk and "smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses". "My head turned to the darkness beyond the set," she writes, "[The director, Diane Martel's] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'"

Martel has since confirmed the incident, Complex writes, while Thicke has not commented on the allegations.