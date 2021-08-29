29 Aug

UPDATE | Former child star Matthew Mindler, 19, cause of death revealed

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Matthew Mindler.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Matthew Mindler, who was reported missing last week, was found dead on Saturday near his university.

The former child star last attended class on Tuesday, the Millersville University Police Department said in a statement, per E! News. Variety reported the actor was found dead on Saturday at Manor Township and transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for "further investigation."

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has since ruled the first-year student died by suicide, though his cause of death has yet to be determined pending toxicology results, TMZ reports.

The student's college, Millersville University in Pennsylvania, shared the news of his death, writing: "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University."

Mindler was best known for his role in the 2011 film Our Idiot Brother, starring Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel. He also starred in the series As the World Turns. His last onscreen appearance was in 2016 in the TV movie Chad: An American Boy.

"Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time," his University shared in a statement.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) can be reached at: 0800 21 22 23 or 0800 456 789 (24 hours, 7 days a week).

