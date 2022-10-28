3h ago

Former UK cabinet member calls Trevor Noah out for 'simply wrong' comments on UK PM Rishi Sunak

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
  • Trevor Noah has landed in hot water following his comments on the racist backlash against newly elected UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
  • Sunak was appointed the UK's first prime minister of colour by King Charles III on Tuesday.
  • Former UK cabinet minister Sajid Javid called Noah's comments "simply wrong," adding, "Britain is the most successful multiracial democracy on earth".

Trevor Noah has landed in hot water with former UK cabinet minister Sajid Javid following his comments on the backlash against newly elected UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On Tuesday, 25 October, Sunak was appointed as UK's prime minister by King Charles III. He is the first person to be appointed by the new king and the first person of colour to lead the former imperial power.

READ MORE | Rishi Sunak appointed as UK's first prime minister of colour by King Charles III

On Wednesday, Noah discussed his appointment on The Daily Show, specifically the racist backlash Sunak had received since the announcement.

In the video, the South African comedian said: "Watching the story of Rishi Sunak becoming England's first prime minister of colour, of Indian descent, of all these things and then seeing the backlash is one of the more telling things about how people view the role that they or their people have played in history."

"And what I mean by that is this, you hear a lot of the people saying, 'Oh, they're taking over, now the Indians are going to take over Great Britain and what's next?' He continues. "And I always find myself going, 'So what? What are you afraid of?'"

"Why are you so afraid? And I think it's because the quiet part a lot of people don't realise they are saying is, 'We don't want these people who were previously oppressed to get into power because then they may do to us what we did to them.'"

On Thursday, Javid - who endorsed Mr Sunak in the latest Conservative leadership campaign - voiced his disapproval of Noah's comments on Twitter.

"Simply wrong," he wrote alongside the video in question. "A narrative catered to his audience, at a cost of being completely detached from reality."

"Britain is the most successful multiracial democracy on earth and proud of this historic achievement."

When asked about the comments later on Thursday, Mr Sunak's official spokesperson told Sky News that the new PM doesn't believe the UK is a racist country.


