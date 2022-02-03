39m ago

add bookmark

Four men charged in death of actor Michael K Williams

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Michael K. Williams.
Michael K. Williams.
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images
  • Actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment in September.
  • The Wire star died of an accidental overdose.
  • On Wednesday, four men were charged with  conspiracy to distribute the fentanyl-laced heroin that killed Williams.

New York prosecutors said Wednesday they had charged four men in relation to the drug overdose death of The Wire actor Michael K. Williams.

Williams, who starred as Omar Little in the widely acclaimed television series, died of an accidental drug overdose in September.

The 54-year-old, who played the iconic Baltimore stick-up man in the groundbreaking show, was found dead in his apartment in New York.

The men have been charged with conspiracy to distribute the fentanyl-laced heroin that killed Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.

The prosecutor named the men as Irvin Cartagena, Hector Robles, Luis Cruz and Carlos Macci.

Cartagena allegedly sold the deadly dose, said attorney Damian Williams. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life if convicted.

The Emmy-nominated actor died from "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine," New York's chief medical examiner ruled.

Williams had been hailed for his role in The Wire, in which he played a gay armed robber who specialised in holding up drug dealers.

He was also well-known for the role of Albert 'Chalky' White on the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

The actor had spoken openly of his past struggles with drug addiction and had told US media that he had spent much of his earnings from The Wire on narcotics.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
michael k williamscelebrities
For subscribers
The scandals rocking the Spanish royal family

2h ago

The scandals rocking the Spanish royal family
3 beauty pageant tragedies that shocked the world

02 Feb

3 beauty pageant tragedies that shocked the world
Talking mummies with an archaeologist

01 Feb

Talking mummies with an archaeologist
Meet the new cast member on Pastors' Wives!

01 Feb

Meet the new cast member on Pastors' Wives!
Read more here
Showmax
Take her home and take your chances in Promising Young Woman»

02 Feb

Take her home and take your chances in Promising Young Woman»
Binge The Good Fight S5»

02 Feb

Binge The Good Fight S5»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

28 Jan

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
All the spice! The Real Housewives of Durban S2 is here»

28 Jan

All the spice! The Real Housewives of Durban S2 is here»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo