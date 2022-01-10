Full House star Bob Saget, 65, found dead

Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos star, Bob Saget has died.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," Saget's family said in a statement published by People magazine. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."



Saget, often heralded as "America's dad" and one of the most ubiquitous faces on US television in the 1990s, was found unresponsive in a hotel room on Sunday in Orlando, Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The 65-year-old actor and comedian's cause of death is still unknown, but according to the sheriff's office there were no signs of foul play or drug use, The New York Times reported.

He performed a standup show at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall the previous night and tweeted about it: "Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit."

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Tributes poured in, including from his Full House co-stars.



Saget starred in the show as Danny Tanner, the widowed father of three girls, and his efforts to raise them - assisted by his brother-in-law Jesse and friend Joey - formed the heart of the popular sitcom.



"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," tweeted actor John Stamos, who played Jesse.



Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's eldest daughter on the show, tweeted: "I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."



The show ran for eight seasons, from 1987-1995, on ABC.



Netflix aired a sequel focusing on one of Danny's daughters, DJ Tanner, which ran from 2016-2020.

'Gone too soon'

Though his television persona was "America's dad," his stand-up comedy was known for being far more raunchy.

Saget was also a host of America's Funniest Home Videos, wildly popular in the pre-YouTube era, and had been the voice of the narrator on the CBS hit show How I Met Your Mother.

From 2005-2010 he had a recurring role on the HBO hit Entourage, playing a parody of himself.



Star Trek actor George Takei said Saget was "a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs".



"Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls," he wrote.



"Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh," comic Gilbert Gottfried wrote on Twitter.



Actor and director B.J. Novak tweeted: "I have always and will always love Bob Saget."



Fellow comedians lined up to pay tribute to his kindness as well as his craft.



In a tweet, Richard Lewis remembered Saget as "not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career."



"Bob Saget... Just the funniest and nicest..." wrote Jon Stewart.



Saget was born in Philadelphia in 1956. He had three children - twins Aubrey and Lara, and Jennifer - with his first wife, Sherri Kramer Saget.



He is survived by his children and his second wife, Kelly Rizzo.

With additional reporting by Herman Eloff, News24.

