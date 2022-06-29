55m ago

Ghislaine Maxwell calls meeting Jeffrey Epstein the 'greatest regret' of her life

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
  • Before being sentenced to 20 years in prison, Maxwell told the victims in the case she was "sorry" for the pain they experienced.
  • The British socialite also called meeting Epstein "the greatest regret of my life".
  • She added that she hopes her conviction "brings peace and finality".

Ghislaine Maxwell has apologised for her involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Shortly before the British socialite and confidante to Epstein was sentenced to 20 years in prison with five years of supervised release for federal sex trafficking, she made a statement in which she told the victims she was "sorry" for the pain they experienced.

Per E! News, Maxwell directly addressed the victims in the case, saying, "It is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein."

Explaining that she's had "plenty of time to think," Maxwell told the court she does "empathise deeply with all the victims in this case."

"I want to acknowledge their suffering," she said, telling the victims after hearing their impact statements, "I am sorry for the pain you have experienced."

She added that she hopes her conviction "brings peace and finality".

It is my sincerest wish to all those in this courtroom that this day brings a terrible chapter to an end. May this day help you travel from the darkness into the light.

In addition to prison time and supervised release, Maxwell - who prosecutors accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls between 1994 and 2004 for Epstein - was fined $750 000.

Prosecutors last week called Maxwell's conduct "shockingly predatory". Based on their interpretation of federal sentencing guidelines, they said she deserved to spend at least 30 years behind bars for the five charges on which she was convicted.


