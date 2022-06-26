2h ago

add bookmark

Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch, may seek sentencing delay, lawyer says

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly recruited girls for billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo: GALLO IMAGES/ GETTY IMAGES)
Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly recruited girls for billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo: GALLO IMAGES/ GETTY IMAGES)

Ghislaine Maxwell has been put on suicide watch at a Brooklyn jail, and may seek to delay her Tuesday sentencing for aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls, her lawyer said on Saturday night.

In a letter to the judge overseeing Maxwell's case, Maxwell's lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, said her client is "unable to properly prepare, for sentencing," after officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center on Friday declared the suicide watch and abruptly moved Maxwell to solitary confinement.

Sternheim said Maxwell was given a "suicide smock," and her clothing, toothpaste, soap and legal papers were taken away.

The lawyer also said Maxwell "is not suicidal," a conclusion she said a psychologist who evaluated the 60-year-old British socialite on Saturday morning also reached.

"If Ms. Maxwell remains on suicide watch, is prohibited from reviewing legal materials prior to sentencing, becomes sleep deprived, and is denied sufficient time to meet with and confer with counsel, we will be formally moving on Monday for an adjournment," Sternheim wrote.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan, whose office prosecuted Maxwell, declined to comment.

ALSO READ: Surviving Jeffrey Epstein – A conversation with the film’s directors, Annie Sundberg and Ricki Stern

Epstein, 66, killed himself in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell, where the financier was awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Maxwell was convicted on 29 December on five criminal counts, including sex trafficking, for recruiting and grooming four girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Prosecutors have said Maxwell should spend at least 30 years in prison, citing her "utter lack of remorse." Maxwell wants a term shorter than 20 years.

The sentence will be imposed by U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan federal court.

Maxwell has been held in the Brooklyn jail since shortly after her July 2020 arrest.

Her lawyers objected multiple times before trial about the confinement conditions there, including last November when Sternheim likened them to Hannibal Lecter's from the 1991 Oscar-winning film The Silence of the Lambs.

ALSO READ: EXPLAINER | What happens after Ghislaine Maxwell's guilty verdict?

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ghislaine maxwellcrime
For subscribers
Akin Omotoso on his new film Rise

24 Jun

Akin Omotoso on his new film Rise
Khanyi Mbau prepares for a grilling of a lifetime

23 Jun

Khanyi Mbau prepares for a grilling of a lifetime
Sven Ruygrok on his role in Pulse

22 Jun

Sven Ruygrok on his role in Pulse
How future king William's influence is growing

21 Jun

How future king William's influence is growing
Read more here
Showmax
Survival's not a game in Showmax Original Pulse»

24 Jun

Survival's not a game in Showmax Original Pulse»
Mothusi Magano shares the scoop on Meet Melusi»

24 Jun

Mothusi Magano shares the scoop on Meet Melusi»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

24 Jun

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Binge all episodes of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected»

22 Jun

Binge all episodes of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo