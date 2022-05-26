Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta, 67, has died

Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese's gangster classic Goodfellas, has died, US media reported Thursday. He was 67.

Movie trade publication Deadline said he died in the Dominican Republic.

According to TMZ, Liotta was shooting a movie called Dangerous Waters on the island, and died in his sleep.

Liotta's publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the actor's death in a statement to NBC News. Allen added that there was nothing suspicious about his death, and no foul play is suspected.

His fiancée, Jacy Nittolo was with him while he was working on the project.

Despite success earlier in his career, Liotta's breakout role came in 1990 when he was cast as real-life mobster Henry Hill in Scorsese's crime masterpiece.



He worked alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in what is widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century, with scenes that continue to be referenced as cultural touchstones.



Goodfellas won one Oscar, and was nominated for five others.



A year before, Liotta had played baseball star Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, playing opposite Kevin Costner in the widely revered sports movie.

Liotta went on to star in countless other films, including Cop Land, Corrina Corrina, Operation Dumbo Drop, Unforgettable, Wild Hogs and Blow n which he played Fred Jung, father to Johnny Depp's character, George Jung.

Liotta and Nittolo got engaged during the Christmas holidays in 2020. The actor shared the news on Instagram at the time, writing, "Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!"

Liotta leaves behind a 23-year-old daughter, Karsen, who following in her father's acting footsteps.