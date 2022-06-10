Gupta brothers owned antique furniture belonging to Michael Jackson and Russian tsars

After years on the run for allegedly stealing state resources in South Africa two brothers from the Gupta family, Rajesh and Atul, were arrested.

Law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) detained the brothers in Dubai at their home in the luxury Emirates Hills community.

Per The National, the billionaire brothers lived in the palatial house, decorated with gold fixtures and vintage furniture, with their families.

In an interview with the publication, the founder and managing director of interior design company The First Ferry and friend of the Guptas, Prateek Chaudhry, offered a glimpse into the home life of the notoriously private family.

Mr Chaudhry revealed he was a frequent visitor to their Emirates Hills home, where décor included a couch once owned by Michael Jackson.

"It's a tight-knit family. The brothers worked together and were very close," Mr Chaudhry said. "Everyone stayed in the same house, the brothers, their wives and children. They were one big joint family."

According to the report, the mansion had roughly 35 members of staff that serviced the 10-bedroom house.

The luxurious home was fit for a royal family, with everything from a grand staircase to multiple reception rooms with marble floors and extravagant chandeliers. Other antique furniture included living room pieces that once belonged to Russian Tsars.

Rajesh and Atul remain behind bars in an undisclosed police station - as their lawyers prepare to fight their pending extradition to South Africa.

