20m ago

add bookmark

Gupta brothers owned antique furniture belonging to Michael Jackson and Russian tsars

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Atul Gupta pictured in 2010.
Atul Gupta pictured in 2010.
The Times/ Gallo Images/Getty Images

After years on the run for allegedly stealing state resources in South Africa two brothers from the Gupta family, Rajesh and Atul, were arrested.

Law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) detained the brothers in Dubai at their home in the luxury Emirates Hills community.

Per The National, the billionaire brothers lived in the palatial house, decorated with gold fixtures and vintage furniture, with their families.

In an interview with the publication, the founder and managing director of interior design company The First Ferry and friend of the Guptas, Prateek Chaudhry, offered a glimpse into the home life of the notoriously private family.

Mr Chaudhry revealed he was a frequent visitor to their Emirates Hills home, where décor included a couch once owned by Michael Jackson.

"It's a tight-knit family. The brothers worked together and were very close," Mr Chaudhry said. "Everyone stayed in the same house, the brothers, their wives and children. They were one big joint family."

According to the report, the mansion had roughly 35 members of staff that serviced the 10-bedroom house. 

The luxurious home was fit for a royal family, with everything from a grand staircase to multiple reception rooms with marble floors and extravagant chandeliers. Other antique furniture included living room pieces that once belonged to Russian Tsars.

Rajesh and Atul remain behind bars in an undisclosed police station - as their lawyers prepare to fight their pending extradition to South Africa.

READ MORE | Gupta brothers held at undisclosed police station in Dubai 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rajesh guptamichael jacksonatul guptadubai
For subscribers
Gemma Whelan ventures across TV genres

09 Jun

Gemma Whelan ventures across TV genres
8 movie locations you can visit in real life

08 Jun

8 movie locations you can visit in real life
Who are the most Googled royals so far in 2022?

07 Jun

Who are the most Googled royals so far in 2022?
Chris Pratt on Jurassic World's 'grand finale'

06 Jun

Chris Pratt on Jurassic World's 'grand finale'
Read more here
Showmax
The story of the A team of legends in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty»

07 Jun

The story of the A team of legends in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty»
The Dikanas just can't seem to get a break in The River S5»

07 Jun

The Dikanas just can't seem to get a break in The River S5»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

07 Jun

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
New series and movies coming to Showmax in June 2022»

03 Jun

New series and movies coming to Showmax in June 2022»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo