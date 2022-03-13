1h ago

Hailey Bieber suffers blood clot to her brain

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
Hailey Bieber.
Hailey Bieber.
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
  • On Thursday, Hailey Bieber suffered "a very small" blood clot to her brain.
  • The 25-year-old detailed one of the "scariest moments" she has ever been through in a note on Instagram Stories over the weekend.
  • She added that she is back home and recovering.

Hailey Bieber was hospitalised in Palm Springs for a medical emergency on Thursday morning.

The 25-year-old revealed in a note shared to her Instagram Stories on Saturday that she was having breakfast with her husband, Justin Bieber, when she started experiencing "stroke-like symptoms" and was rushed to the hospital.

"They [doctors] had found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen," the note continued.

Calling it "one of the scariest moments" she has ever been through, Bieber added that she is home recovering and is so "grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses" who took care of her.

Per E! News, the model's health scare comes three weeks after a rep for her musician husband confirmed that the singer had contracted COVID-19.

At the time, Bieber was forced to cancel four shows on his current Justice World Tour.

The 28-year-old – who last performed onstage in Portland on Friday, 11 March – shared a photo of him and his wife on Instagram a day after the model's health scare.

"Can't keep this one down," he captioned the image, adding a bunch of praying hand emojis.

