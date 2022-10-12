17m ago

add bookmark

Harvey Weinstein held in 'medieval' conditions ahead of court, says his lawyer

accreditation
Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York City in February.
Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York City in February.
Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP
  • Harvey Weinstein is being held in appalling conditions in a cell as he awaits his daily trial sessions in Los Angeles, his lawyer said Tuesday.
  • The disgraced movie producer is on trial for multiple counts of sexual assault against five women between 2004 and 2013.
  • If convicted of the crimes, which he denies, he could be jailed for more than 100 years, in addition to the 23 years he is already serving for sex crimes committed in New York.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is being held in appalling conditions in a cell as he awaits his daily trial sessions in Los Angeles, his lawyer said Tuesday.

The Shakespeare in Love producer, who once dominated Hollywood, is on trial for multiple counts of sexual assault against five women between 2004 and 2013.

If convicted of the crimes, which he denies, he could be jailed for more than 100 years, in addition to the 23 years he is already serving for sex crimes committed in New York.

On the second day of his trial in Los Angeles, where the court is trying to whittle down a large pool of potential jurors, lawyer Mark Werksman said conditions in the holding cell where the wheelchair-using Weinstein is kept before the court convenes were "unsanitary, fetid."

"It's almost medieval, the conditions. I'm concerned about his health and his ability to survive this ordeal... without a heart attack or stroke," Werksman told the court. "He's 70 years old."

Judge Lisa Lench said she would talk to sheriff's deputies, who are in charge of detaining Weinstein while he is on trial.

"I'm not minimising it. I'm just not sure there's a lot to be done," Lench said.

Jury selection is expected to take several days. The trial could last two months.

Widespread sexual abuse and harassment allegations against Weinstein exploded in October 2017, and his conviction in New York in 2020 was a landmark in the #MeToo movement.

In June, he lost a bid to have that sex crimes conviction overturned. He has also been separately charged by British prosecutors with the 1996 indecent assault of a woman in London.

In total, nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek, have accused Weinstein of harassment or assault.

Weinstein says that all his sexual encounters were consensual, and his lawyer has previously told reporters that the Los Angeles accusations stem from "many years ago" and cannot be substantiated or corroborated by any forensic evidence or credible witnesses.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
harvey weinsteincelebrities
For subscribers
Star Wars series Andor is closer to reality than you think

11 Oct

Star Wars series Andor is closer to reality than you think
Joel McHale dishes on his new celeb cooking show

10 Oct

Joel McHale dishes on his new celeb cooking show
Choreographed sex scenes keep actors safe

09 Oct

Choreographed sex scenes keep actors safe
Sophia Nomvete on her role in The Rings of Power

07 Oct

Sophia Nomvete on her role in The Rings of Power
Read more here
Showmax
Binge all of Steinheist and untangle the biggest corporate scandal in SA history»

11 Oct

Binge all of Steinheist and untangle the biggest corporate scandal in SA history»
Richard Lukunku on playing the regal Senator Jabari in Blood Psalms»

11 Oct

Richard Lukunku on playing the regal Senator Jabari in Blood Psalms»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

11 Oct

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Everything you need to know about Blood Psalms»

07 Oct

Everything you need to know about Blood Psalms»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo