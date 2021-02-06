Hollywood remembers Christopher Plummer - 'A lovely man and a legendary talent'





Emmy award-winning actor Christopher Plummer died on Friday at the age of 91.

Chris Evans has led tributes to Christopher Plummer following the legendary actor's death. The veteran Canadian actor, whose decades-long career featured a star turn in The Sound of Music and an Oscar win late in life, has died, US media said on Friday, citing his manager. He was 91.



Plummer starred as the aristocratic widower Captain Georg von Trapp in The Sound of Music opposite Julie Andrews in the beloved cinematic tale of a musical family and their mischievous governess in Austria on the eve of World War II.

Following the news, celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the star.

Chris - who starred with Plummer in 2019's Knives Out, which was one of his final ever film roles, tweeted: "This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favourite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. [sic]"

Lost star Daniel Dae Kim remembered Plummer as a "legend".

"One of the many reasons to love #ChristopherPlummer. We watched the #SoundOfMusic so much when I was a boy that he and the Von Trapps felt like family. Rest In Peace, legend. [sic]," he wrote.

Plummer's death also prompted moving tweets from the official Twitter for The Sound of Music - where Plummer starred as Captain von Trapp in the 1965 film adaptation - and The Academy, who awarded Plummer with a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012, making him the oldest actor to receive the honour.

"We're saddened to hear of Christopher Plummer's passing. His legacy as our Captain will live on in THE SOUND OF MUSIC forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time. [sic]," The Sound of Music tweeted.

Also among those to pay tribute to the All The Money in the World are Helen Mirren, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Finneas O'Connell and Dean Norris.