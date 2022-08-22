Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'romantic and classic' second wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck held their second wedding ceremony over the weekend at the actor's Georgia estate.

The couple first wed last month in Vegas.

Saturday's ceremony saw guests dressed in all white as an "ecstatic" JLo, wearing Ralph Lauren, said 'I do' to The Last Duel star.

The couple, who tied the knot in Vegas last month, celebrated their love in front of family and friends over the weekend - though their weekend did get off to a rocky start - when they walked down the aisle, covered by a white runner, at Affleck's Georgia estate.

JLo wore a white Ralph Lauren gown, Affleck a white tuxedo, while their guests, including Matt Damon and wife Luciana, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes and officiator Jay Shetty, all wore white.

Affleck's brother, Casey Affleck, was not in attendance. According to People, he could not attend due to "family, parental obligations at home".

The couple's children – Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while the singer shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony – were also part of the ceremony.

An insider tells E! News:

JLo was ecstatic and there were a lot of tears of joy and laughter. Her smile said it all.

"At the end of the ceremony, they posed for family photos on the dock by the water," the source adds. "It was very romantic and classic. They had an old-fashioned car parked in front of the estate, ready to take them away."



