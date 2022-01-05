Jason Derulo punches man after he calls him 'Usher'

WARNING: This article contains strong language.

Jason Derulo got into a fight with two people outside a nightclub at the Aria Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

Police tell E! News the musician "committed a battery against two individuals".

Shortly after, police were called to the scene around 02:22 PST, but officers did not take a report "due to the victims not wanting to prosecute".

The altercation, as seen in a video shared by TMZ, saw the star headed down an escalator when a man shouted: "Hey, Usher! Fuck you, bitch!"

The singer then charged at the man, appeared to punch him before going for a second man standing by him.

Derulo was escorted away in handcuffs but has not been charged.

A video of the fight has since gone viral.