Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at lavish estate in second wedding ceremony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in a second ceremony in front of family and friends on Saturday.

The couple married in Vegas in July, but held a lavish ceremony on Affleck's estate in front of family and friends over the weekend.

Guests wore all white, while JLo wore a showstopping Ralph Lauren gown.

Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot Saturday - for the second time in just over a month - in a lavish ceremony at the Good Will Hunting star's estate, US media reported.

The A-list couple already wed in Las Vegas in mid-July, but made it official again, this time in front of friends and family at Affleck's 87-acre (35-hectare) waterfront compound in the southeastern US state of Georgia.

Among the Hollywood types in attendance at the three-day affair were longtime Affleck pal Matt Damon and director Kevin Smith, People magazine reported.

Guests wore all-white while Affleck wore a classic tax with a white blazer, and Lopez donned a Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy.

Images posted by celebrity gossip site TMZ ahead of the wedding showed dinner seating being arranged on what appeared to be a large, covered dock, with a substantial barge for pyrotechnics floating nearby.



Guests were surrounded by greenery paired and white flowers, with an all-white piano closeby, close to where their fireworks display was set up.

Though their weekend got off to a rocky start, with Affleck's mom having to go to the hospital after injuring herself, ahead of the ceremony, sources told People, the couple had "an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned," including "a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and... lots of fun lined up."

According to TMZ, the couple arrived by boat before walking down the aisle. See snaps here.

The pair - he is 50 and she is 53 - first met on the set of the widely panned movie Gigli in 2002.

They became a media sensation as they dated but postponed their planned 2003 nuptials, then announced their relationship was over in early 2004.

"Bennifer" - the couple's public nickname from their first highly publicised relationship - set the internet alight last year when photos of them together again began circulating.

Lopez and Affleck announced their engagement in April.

Lopez posted a video of herself appearing emotional and admiring a green ring in her newsletter, On The JLo. US media reported that the ring was an emerald-cut pale green diamond.

Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. -- Jennifer Lopez said in her On The JLo newsletter

This is the fourth marriage for Lopez and the second for Affleck.



"The ceremony is over," an insider told E! News following the couple's second big day, "and it ended with a kiss."



