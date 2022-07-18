56m ago

add bookmark

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Vegas

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in Las Vegas over the weekend.
  • The singer took to Instagram sharing a photo of herself in bed with a band on her ring finger.
  • "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she said.

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have married in Las Vegas, media reported on Sunday, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together.

The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez through her On The JLo platform revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People.

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted," Lopez said in the newsletter, the outlet reported.

The newsletter was signed "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck," The Los Angeles Times reported, denoting a name change for the award-winning entertainer.

A representative for Affleck could not immediately be reached for comment. Phones rang unanswered at Lopez's talent agency, Creative Artists Agency.

A marriage license was obtained in their name from Clark County dated Saturday, 16 July, according to document details posted online by the county clerk's office.

Lopez posted a photo on social media depicting her in a bed while sporting a silver wedding ring.

Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo widely known as "Bennifer," got back together last year after almost 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year.

In 2002 Affleck gave Lopez a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring, but they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jennifer lopezben affleckcelebrities
For subscribers
Idols SA is back for season 18!

15 Jul

Idols SA is back for season 18!
From city slicker to plaasjapie

14 Jul

From city slicker to plaasjapie
SA singer Elaine makes waves across the globe

13 Jul

SA singer Elaine makes waves across the globe
Notable quotes from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

12 Jul

Notable quotes from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Read more here
Showmax
Barry S3 is Rotten Tomatoes' top series of 2022 so far»

15 Jul

Barry S3 is Rotten Tomatoes' top series of 2022 so far»
Everything there is to know about Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»

15 Jul

Everything there is to know about Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

08 Jul

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Binge all of Living the Dream with Somizi S5»

08 Jul

Binge all of Living the Dream with Somizi S5»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo