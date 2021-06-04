2h ago

Jojo Siwa's party halted after emergency call involving possible overdose

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
JoJo Siwa
Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Streamy Awards

Jojo Siwa hosted a star-studded pride party on Wednesday, but it came to an abrupt halt after police arrived on the scene following an emergency call.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson tells E! News they responded to a call from the home in the San Fernando Valley involving an approximately 30-year-old man. He was transported to a local hospital.

His identity, condition and ailment were not disclosed, however, TMZ cites law enforcement saying police and paramedics responded to a call about a man about 30 years old who possibly overdosed on LSD.

Sources connected to the party say the man was already high when he arrived at the party, and "in pretty rough shape", per the publication.

The Nickelodeon star took to Instagram a day before the big bash to share a video message as she kicked off pride month. Jojo came out in January, and is currently dating Kylie Prew.  

Read more on:
jojo siwacelebrities
