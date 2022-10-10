Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted over posts deemed anti-Semitic

Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts have been restricted over posts slammed as anti-Semitic.

Both social media platforms said the rapper's accounts had been locked due to a violation of their policies; the restriction may involve preventing West from posting, commenting or sending private messages.

This is the second time Ye has been restricted on social media following his March suspension from Instagram after calling SA comedian Trevor Noah a racial slur on the platform.

A spokesperson for Twitter told AFP on Sunday that West's account was locked due to a violation of the social media platform's policies.

And a spokesperson for Instagram parent Meta told AFP the group had deleted content - without specifying which posts - from West's account for violating its rules.

Instagram also restricted his account, which may involve preventing him from posting, commenting or sending private messages, according to the same source.

In the tweet, which is no longer visible on West's account, the rapper said, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," in apparent reference to a US military readiness code known as DEFCON.

The restrictions come after West, who now goes by Ye, stirred controversy by wearing a White Lives Matter T-shirt during the recent Paris Fashion Week, in a misappropriation of the slogan Black Lives Matter.

On Friday, 45-year-old West posted screen shots on Instagram of a conversation with rapper Diddy, who called out West over the T-shirt and its message.

"Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business," he wrote. The posts have since been deleted from the platform but images can still be found online.

He then said on Twitter that he would target Jewish people in a post that has been blocked by the platform for violating its rules.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) hit out at West for having "fomented hatred of Jews."

"Kanye West should figure out how to make a point without using antisemitism," the organisation said.

Kanye West’s week has consisted of:



- Incoherent rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones made on the country’s top cable news program.



- Anti-Jewish posts shared with his 18 million followers on Instagram.



These posts are dangerous and here's why: — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) October 7, 2022

No stranger to controversy, West, who has been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder, was previously banned from posting on Instagram for 24 hours in March, for violating company policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

It was not made clear which of West's posts violated Meta's policies; however, the rapper's suspension followed a rant that included a post in which he called South African comedian Trevor Noah a racial slur.

Earlier this week, German sportswear giant Adidas said it was reconsidering its partnership with West after he reportedly became disgruntled with how the brand was marketing his products.

Last month, West and retail brand Gap also announced an end to a partnership.

