Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

accreditation
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson have ended their romance after nine months of dating, media outlets reported on Friday.

E! News, People magazine and others quoted anonymous sources as saying the pair split this week. A spokesperson for Kardashian had no comment, and a representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The celebrities began dating after Kardashian, 41, hosted SNL in October 2021. Kardashian is in the midst of legal proceedings to finalize her divorce from rapper Kanye West and stars in a new reality show with her extended family on Hulu.

Davidson, 28, was a cast member on comedy sketch show SNL for eight seasons before announcing his departure in May. He has recently been filming a movie called Wizards! in Australia.

Insiders told E! News that the pair have "a lot of love and respect for each other" and that the long distance and their schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

People reports that an insider said that they broke up because of their busy schedules, "they both travel all the time and it was hard."


kim kardashianpete davidsoncelebrities
