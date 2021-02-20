17m ago

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Nikita Coetzee
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday.

According to E! News, documents show that Kim has requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

CNN also reports that the filing cites irreconcilable differences and a prenuptial agreement regarding their assets.

In early January, reports first surfaced that Kim and Kanye were splitting up after six years of marriage. This after a trying 2020, which saw the couple spend "a lot of time apart" toward the end of the year.

Sources told E! News in early February that the pair were "completely done and no longer speaking", and later Kanye West officially moved out of the Los Angeles home he shared with the reality star.

Kim and Kanye went public with their relationship in 2012 and tied the knot at a lavish wedding in 2014.

They share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Read more on:
kanye westkim karadashiancelebrities
