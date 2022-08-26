4h ago

Lewis Hamilton shows his love for SA at F1 press conference

Bronwyn McKay
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton may be back on the race track, but his mind is still on his recent holiday through Africa.

Speaking in the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium on Thursday, Hamilton wore his team's colours but matched it with South African accessories.

The F1 driver wore traditional beaded African bracelets on his left arm while his right arm showed off a beaded bracelet of the South African flag.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks in the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium.

Hamilton travelled across Africa, stopping in Kenya, Rwanda, Namibia and Tanzania during the F1 summer break.

In a recent Instagram post, Hamilton reflected on his time in Africa: "These past two weeks have been some of the best days of my entire life."

