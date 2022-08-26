Lewis Hamilton shows his love for SA at F1 press conference

Lewis Hamilton may be back on the race track, but his mind is still on his recent holiday through Africa.

Speaking in the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium on Thursday, Hamilton wore his team's colours but matched it with South African accessories.

The F1 driver wore traditional beaded African bracelets on his left arm while his right arm showed off a beaded bracelet of the South African flag.

Hamilton travelled across Africa, stopping in Kenya, Rwanda, Namibia and Tanzania during the F1 summer break.



In a recent Instagram post, Hamilton reflected on his time in Africa: "These past two weeks have been some of the best days of my entire life."

