04 Oct

LISTEN | Kim Kardashian launches Spotify original crime podcast

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Eloff
0:00
Kim Kardashian. (Photo: Supplied/Spotify)
PODCAST: The System: The Case of Kevin Keith

Spotify on Monday premiered a new original podcast featuring Kim Kardashian.

Kim teams up with veteran true crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi in The System: The Case of Kevin Keith.

Over eight episodes, Kim and Lori delve into the story of Kevin Keith, a man convicted of triple homicide who, for nearly three decades, has been working alongside his family to prove he was wrongly accused.

The series works with investigators and experts to find cracks in the case and highlight ways in which the American legal system is broken.

The first two episodes of The System are available to listen to now, exclusively on Spotify.

Episode 1: Life & Death

In 1994, a brutal massacre in Ohio resulted in Kevin Keith’s life imprisonment. He, his family and his legal team have fought for years to get this case re-evaluated. Now, Kim Kardashian takes a closer look at the case. Kim hopes to shed light on all the things that occur behind the scenes in a criminal case: the good and bad. Is the justice process as trustworthy as you’d think?...maybe there are cracks. This is “The System: The Case of Kevin Keith.”

Episode 2: The Night Of

Description: The alibi is one of the most crucial parts of a criminal trial. So - where was Kevin on the night of February 13, 1994? Kim, Lori and the team go through the police records and witness accounts to piece together Kevin’s alibi. We also hear our first victim statement.


